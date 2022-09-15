Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocate a bear living in the heart of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a bear Tuesday afternoon living in the heart of Colorado Springs.

CPW says the 350-lb black bear was living in a dense residential neighborhood near a grade school. The exact neighborhood was not provided.

CPW officers decided to tranquilize and relocate the bear to a more suitable habitat.

CPW released a video of the bear being relocated and determined its age to be 6 years old. Their justification for the removal of the animal was due to its threat to motorists if it attempted to cross the road near where it was inhabiting.

The bear, about 6 years old, was in poor habitat and posed a risk to motorists if it tried to cross the busy road. CPW officers released it in prime bear habitat in the mountains where it will find natural forage and prepare for hibernation. https://t.co/lcA7hWcUr7 2/2 pic.twitter.com/O3dJjl1toP — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 14, 2022

CPW confirmed they released the bear into the mountains in a more natural habitat for it to forage as it prepares for winter.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also wants to remind you as winter approaches animals will be preparing for winter by finding any food they can find especially bears which can be more dangerous to humans at this time of year.

