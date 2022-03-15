Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers find moose being fed, petted by humans

GRAND LAKE, Colo. — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife are reminding the public to give moose their space after a yearling was being fed and petted by humans.

On March 11, Area 9 wildlife managers responded to reports of two moose on the Boardwalk in downtown Grand Lake.

Wildlife officers responded and found a female moose and her yearling calf on the Grand Avenue Boardwalk.

As the officers were monitoring the moose, CPW wildlife officers noticed concerning and dangerous behavior from people downtown.

“Moose are common in Grand Lake throughout the year. It’s not uncommon to see them on or near the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, and the swim beach at Grand Lake,” said District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “On Friday, we witnessed people getting dangerously close to the moose and evidence of illegal feeding. Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife.”

CPW wildlife officers were notified of another abandoned yearling calf in front of businesses and on porches.

Reports came in that the yearling was being fed and petted by humans.

Officers were able to find the yearling near a residence and decided to relocate it to a remote location outside of town.

"We cannot stress this enough. Moose, especially calves, are not pets," the department said in a press release. "The best and the only way to view them is from a safe distance. Here are a few simple things to remember when living with and viewing moose."

The department advises giving moose space and time to move and says don't attempt to move the moose.

Moving a moose is not only dangerous but is also considered harassment and is illegal.

If a moose has laid-back ears, is pawing the ground, licking its snout, or changes direction to face you, you’re too close.

If you see unsafe human behavior such as feeding or harassing wildlife, please report it to your local wildlife office.

