Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free entry to all state parks on August 5

COLORADO — In celebration of Colorado Day and the state's 148th birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, Aug 5.

This free entry day provides park visitors with the chance to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and diverse landscapes Colorado has to offer.

All other park fees will remain in effect, including:



camping reservations

boat registrations

off-highway vehicle registrations

hunting licenses

fishing licenses

CPW urges all state park visitors to use mindful conservation to protect Colorado's beauty.

Learn more here.

___





Head-to-head match up, the Seine bests the Arkansas River In terms of similarities - these two important rivers are as similar as a balance beam routine is to archery: not very. The Seine River has five times the flow rate of the Arkansas River

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.