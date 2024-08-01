Watch Now
Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free entry to all state parks on August 5

COLORADO — In celebration of Colorado Day and the state's 148th birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, Aug 5.

This free entry day provides park visitors with the chance to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and diverse landscapes Colorado has to offer.

All other park fees will remain in effect, including:

  • camping reservations
  • boat registrations
  • off-highway vehicle registrations
  • hunting licenses
  • fishing licenses

CPW urges all state park visitors to use mindful conservation to protect Colorado's beauty.
Learn more here.

