Colorado Parks and Wildlife offering a $1000 reward for information on Elk Poaching case

COMO, CO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife are seeking the public's help in bringing a poacher to justice.

CPW says wildlife officers were called to a bull elk carcass dumped along Pike National Forest Road 146 in Park County. Officers believe the elk was dumped on June 26th and shot between June 24th and June 26th in between the area of Hartsel and Como.

“This was a senseless and disgraceful act which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado’s wildlife,” said District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash. “The parties responsible need to be held accountable.”

CPW says the elk was killed with a high-power rifle, outside of hunting season. When officers found the elk, only meat along the back strap had been removed, leaving the majority of the animal to rot. One of the antlers was cut and left alongside the animal.

A $1000 reward in being offered for tips in the case and anyone who comes forward to testify about any information that leads to the filing of charges will be eligible for preference points or a hunting license.

Anyone with information on this animal or case should reach out to Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.

