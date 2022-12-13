Colorado Parks and Wildlife expand its electric vehicle charging options

COLORADO — More electric vehicles (EVs) are on Colorado roads, so drivers need more places to charge them.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced that eleven state parks now have charging stations for drivers. Cheyenne Mountain State Park was the first state park to unveil EV charging in March. Since then the park has seen a significant increase in electric vehicles visiting the parks.

"The people that I do see here using their vehicles, they do thank us and they appreciate having it because there's not as many electric vehicle station charging stations around then there is gas pumps, so they're definitely thankful to have them in the park that way they can come out and recreate here," says

Some of the new EV charging locations include John Martin Reservoir, Barr Lake, Castlewood Canyon, and soon Lake Pueblo State Park will also have charging stations available.

The chargers established are Rivian Waypoint Level 2 chargers that are open to any make and model of EV. The Waypoint Level 2 chargers are capable to add 25 hours of charge per hour for certain models and chargers are powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

The use of CPW chargers is currently free to the public to charge for a limited time.

The partnership between Rivian and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is one that has grown and will continue to grow as the years go on. Beginning in 2019, Governor Jared Polis began to boost the EV infrastructure in the state and since then the number of charging stations has grown to 16 across the state with that number growing expected to grow in the future.

