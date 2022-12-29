Watch Now
Colorado Parks and Wildlife encouraging people to make New Year's resolutions

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife NYE resolutions
Posted at 12:25 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 14:25:04-05

While most people make New Year's resolutions such as exercising more or eating healthier, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging people to make some different ones.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gave people some new ideas for resolutions.

One graphic said, "I resolve to not play music too loud via a Bluetooth speaker while on a hike."

Another read, "I resolve to not pspspspspsps a mountain lion."

Earlier this year, Yellowstone National Park saw two visitors in three days who had been gored by a bison.

Park officials said a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached a bison as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The bison attacked the 71-year-old, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

A few days earlier, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was also gored in May.

This stands as an important reminder to keep your distance from wildlife while in nature.

A survey from Statista revealed America's top New Year's resolutions for 2023:

  1. To exercise more
  2. To eat healthier
  3. To lose weight
  4. To save more money
  5. To spend more time with family/friends
  6. To spend less time on social media
  7. To reduce stress on the job
  8. To reduce spending on living expenses

