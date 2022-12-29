Colorado Parks and Wildlife encouraging people to make New Year's resolutions

While most people make New Year's resolutions such as exercising more or eating healthier, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging people to make some different ones.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gave people some new ideas for resolutions.

One graphic said, "I resolve to not play music too loud via a Bluetooth speaker while on a hike."

Another read, "I resolve to not pspspspspsps a mountain lion."

Oh hey, it's nearly the New Year and we've got some resolution ideas for ya to use in 2023 🌟 pic.twitter.com/OBgSSaYrzW — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) December 29, 2022

Earlier this year, Yellowstone National Park saw two visitors in three days who had been gored by a bison.

Park officials said a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached a bison as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The bison attacked the 71-year-old, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

A few days earlier, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was also gored in May.

This stands as an important reminder to keep your distance from wildlife while in nature.

A survey from Statista revealed America's top New Year's resolutions for 2023:

To exercise more To eat healthier To lose weight To save more money To spend more time with family/friends To spend less time on social media To reduce stress on the job To reduce spending on living expenses

