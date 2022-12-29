Colorado Parks and Wildlife encouraging people to make New Year's resolutions

While most people make New Year's resolutions such as exercising more or eating healthier, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging people to make some different ones.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gave people some new ideas for resolutions.
One graphic said, "I resolve to not play music too loud via a Bluetooth speaker while on a hike."
Another read, "I resolve to not pspspspspsps a mountain lion."
Earlier this year, Yellowstone National Park saw two visitors in three days who had been gored by a bison.
Park officials said a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached a bison as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.
The bison attacked the 71-year-old, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.
A few days earlier, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was also gored in May.
This stands as an important reminder to keep your distance from wildlife while in nature.
A survey from Statista revealed America's top New Year's resolutions for 2023:
- To exercise more
- To eat healthier
- To lose weight
- To save more money
- To spend more time with family/friends
- To spend less time on social media
- To reduce stress on the job
- To reduce spending on living expenses
