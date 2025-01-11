Colorado Parks and Wildlife began capturing gray wolves in Canada to bring to Colorado on Friday

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun efforts to capture gray wolves in British Columbia (B.C.), Canada, intending to release them in Colorado.

This is part of the CPW's Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.

This announcement comes days after the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission denied the petition from Colorado ranchers to pause the wolf reintroduction plan.

CPW says that up to 15 wolves could be released in Colorado this year, but there will be additional operations to mitigate the impacts on ranchers including;



a range rider program

the development of a depredation response operations team

effective non-lethal tools

a site assessment program

a carcass removal program

a communications plan

The wolves from B.C. will be transported via aircraft, and will be released "as soon as possible once they arrive in the state to minimize stress on the animals."

With the reintroduction of these wolves, CPW says there is an increased likelihood of the wolves creating packs.

Once the packs are created, CPW can monitor the packs' patterns and allow officials to create better strategies for protecting livestock.

However, CPW says that wolves from B.C. are not from areas with livestock, "so there are no concerns" about reintroducing wolves that have created repeated patterns of killing/attacking livestock.

“We remain committed to working with all parties as we continue to implement the law as passed by the voters."



“We have been working all year in preparation to have more wolves on the landscape with an improved Conflict Minimization Program, the addition of new staff to work alongside producers, strengthened partnerships, and guidelines for producers as it relates to chronic depredation and lethal management considerations.” CPW Director Jeff Davis

CPW's Conflict Minimization Program can be found directly on their website.





