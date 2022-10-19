Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrests three men after conducting a poaching investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Wednesday, October 19th, that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.

On Tuesday, October 18th CPW conducted the search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County, with all leading to arrests being made.

Along with the three arrests, CPW says that a vehicle, firearms, and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in the investigation.

64-year-old David Schlitt was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including; willful destruction of elk, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, and hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.

33-year-old Richard Schlitt was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including; willful destruction of elk and bear and failure to prepare game meat for human consumption.

36-year-old Robert Schlitt was arrested on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor charges including; willful destruction of elk and bear, failure to prepare game meat for human consumption, and hunting without a proper and valid license, along with other related charges.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and park rangers also assisted the Colorado Parks and Wildlife team in this investigation.

“When you poach an animal, not only is it illegal, but you are stealing from the people of Colorado,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s area wildlife manager for Park County. “We do not tolerate poaching and take these crimes very seriously.”

“I would like to thank CSPD for their support and assistance in this investigation,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak Region.

This is still an active investigation and News5 will continue to provide updates as the case moves forward.

_____

