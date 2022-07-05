Colorado parents react to July 4th shooting in Illinois

COLORADO SPRINGS — After six people were killed during a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Illinois on Monday morning, festivities continued across the country.

In Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation co-hosted a block party and the Pikes Peak Center downtown.

Hundreds attended the event on the heels of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, which marked the 15th mass murder in America in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archives.

"(I) just feel it can happen anywhere. I mean, it can be expected at any time. Any fire can breakout, anyone can be holding a gun," said one father at the event.

Another father says he is in the military and has lived overseas, and claims gun violence is the worst he has seen in America.

Colorado Springs Sports Corporations says security at an event like the one on the 4th of July is a top priority.

"We work very closely in monitoring any of those things to make sure this is as safe of an event as possible, so we have police on sight, medical on sight, fire department on sight to just ensure that the event is safe from a variety of different ways," said Aubrey McCoy, the COO of Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

