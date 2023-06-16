Colorado organization gives $1.5 million dollars to Black students for higher education

COLORADO SPRINGS— More than 400 students applied for the Sachs Foundation scholarship, making it the most competitive year yet.

A total of $1.5 million in scholarships were awarded to 46 Black high school and college grads across Colorado.

"The scholars that were chosen really are just the best example of applicants that we've ever had," said President and CEO Ben Ralston.

The Colorado-based Sachs Foundation aims to help African American students pursue higher education.

Eight students were selected in Colorado Springs. One graduated from Sierra High School.

"It's nice to see organizations that are actually putting money into places that don't receive a lot of attention," said Ni'Asia Ali.

Ali got the Foundation's attention after making a documentary, which addresses toxic masculinity.

"It was very important for me to talk about something that I was not only passionate about but actually had my own experience in," said Ali.

Her documentary was shared at the New York Film Festival and at Colorado College.

"We have better hope for the next generation so they don't have to go through the same trials and errors, they don't have to go through judging themselves or being picked on," said Ali.

Ali was awarded $40,000 in scholarships. She is heading to North Carolina A&T to study journalism and public relations next fall.

The Sachs Foundation has given more than $45 million in scholarships since it was founded in Colorado in 1931.

"As long as it persists that Black students will continue to have to take out more debt than their white counterparts, we know that our mission is still current and relevant and that we're going to keep doing it," said Ralston.

