Colorado offers several of the best first date experiences in the United States

COLORADO — Valentine’s day is right around the corner, which leaves many people in all sorts of conundrums.

One such conundrum that always persists is “what are we going to do on the date?”

The age old question can make or break the dating experience, and leave people feeling very anxious.

However, several places in Colorado might be making the first time dater’s decision making a little bit easier.

In a poll conducted by Dating News, Denver’s board game bars were concluded to be the 41st best first date experiences in the U.S., Glenwood’s Hot Springs as the 42nd best first date experience, and Meow Wolf as the 51st best dating experience.

Introduce a bit of friendly competition into your first date(maybe to gauge the red or green flags you see in a person), and have a blast as you play games that can bring a lot of fun and joy to the date if you aren’t the best conversationalist.

Bars like Tabletop Tap and Denver Dice offer this creative ice breaking form of dating.

For those who are a bit more bold in their first dating experiences, you can visit the Glenwood Hot Springs, and soak away those first date jitters. Enjoy yourselves in the world’s largest hot springs pools, and take in the beautiful mountain views around you.

Last but not least on the Colorado entries, is a first date to the one of a kind Meow Wolf.

Meow Wolf is an art installation that moonlights as a fever dream.

You’ll surely never run out of things to talk about as you walk around experiencing some of the most beautiful, unique, and wacky art in this massive exhibit.

First dates can be nerve racking, beautiful, terrible, and a whole assortment of things in-between, but luckily Colorado offers several options that can make the dating experience as pleasurable and fun as possible.

