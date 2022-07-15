Colorado now offers online test for learner's permits

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado drivers will now be able to take their learner's permit test online from the comfort of their home.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rolled out its newest service, online Driving Knowledge testing, which gives Coloradans the ability to test for an instruction permit online at any time, anywhere, no appointment needed as long as they have internet access and a working webcam.

Drivers can take the at-home test by pre-registration at myDMV.Colorado.gov [mydmv.colorado.gov]. Except for a $5 testing fee and a $1.50 credit card processing fee, @Home Driving Knowledge Tests have the same fees as the written test. The $6.50 is not paid to the state rather the hosted-service vendor. Subsequent attempts will cost $17.65 each, with the state collecting $11.15 of the total.

"For our family, online options are really great," said Fiona Feickert.

Her 14-year-old son Daniel is getting his permit this December. He likes to do most things online rather than in-person.

"He loves band and engineering classes in person, but if he just has to regurgitate knowledge, he wants to do it online," said Feickert.

She says the at-home testing option could help her family tremendously.

"We've got a big family, we've got places to go, and things to do everyday. This is one more place we don't have to go," said Feickert.

Her oldest two children used First Drive which is a local driving school. She went back to them since they give a discount for siblings.

"We may do that for Daniel and have him take the test through the class. However, if we decide that we don't want to go any other places, especially if we end up with some of the family sick over Christmas break which is a possibility, we could just do it online and we wouldn't have to worry about who is healthy and who needs to stay home," said Feickert.

The Department of Motor Vehicles says the service will make the process easier and more convenient — especially for working families and rural Coloradans.

"It provides convenience, allows Coloradans to take the test on their own terms and time. Provides testing after-hours and on the weekends," said Lori Daigle, Interim Director of the Driver License Section, Department of Motor Vehicles.

There are also measures in place to ensure the integrity of each exam’s results, such as active cursor and video monitoring.

"The Colorado DMV is using a strict anti-cheating measure through a secure internet browser. This includes camera validation and third party identity verification," said Daigle.

"I think other states will start copying us because it is the way to go," said Daigle.

More information on at-home testing can be found at coathometesting.com [coathometesting.com] or by visiting DMV.Colorado.gov/home-driving-knowledge-tests [dmv.colorado.gov]