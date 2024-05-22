Colorado nonprofit wants to help families in need have fun at pools this Summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — ___

Selah Mountain Ministries, a nonprofit in Penrose, is looking to help families in need have fun in the sun this Summer. The organization is asking for people to make donations for swimsuits, sunscreen, towels, and pool vouchers so families can visit nearby pools in Colorado.

To donate, you can visit their website or drop off donations at Lotus Salon in Colorado Springs. That's on the Southwest side of town off Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. You can also drop donations off in Penrose at 405 Broadway Street.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day.





