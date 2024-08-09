Colorado native competes for an Olympic gold medal in USA Women's Soccer

PUEBLO — A Colorado native, with ties in Pueblo, is playing for Olympic gold for USA Women's Soccer. That gold medal match is Saturday morning.

Mallory Swanson's uncle, Kennedy Pugh, lives in Pueblo.

"I want to be on the US soccer team and win a gold medal," read Pugh.

That was Swanson's goal in 6th grade and she is nearly there.

"Really thrilled and there's a bit of, like it's kind of surreal that she's on the world stage like that," said Pugh.

Pugh told me this will be Swanson's 100th 'cap' or soccer match with the U.S. Women's National Team.

"We're really just proud of her because she really maintained a humility and is really just grounded," said Pugh. "She's just the Mal that just likes to kick the ball around."

He showed me some of her awards, "in high school, she won Gatorade Player of the Year."

Pugh said Swanson was playing soccer at four years old. Then she competed in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Now, the whole family is cheering her on at the 2024 games.

"We just love you and just support you and we know that you have it, that you got it so go get it," said Pugh.

___





Flood Zoned: Residents in a Pueblo Neighborhood want a refund A Pueblo County neighborhood is considered a “flood zone” under the Pueblo Conservancy District, but their homes are on a hill. It’s an error that could go back nearly nine years, and homeowners have been paying the cost to the tune of hundreds of dollars. Refunds demanded after neighbors realize they have been overcharged in property taxes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.