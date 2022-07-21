Colorado mom wins $3 million in second-chance drawing

COLORADO SPRINGS — A mom from Peyton just won $3 million from the Colorado Lottery.

The lucky winner's name is Teanna, and she thought she was going to the Colorado Lottery headquarters in Pueblo to win a stack of scratch-offs this week. To her surprise, she went, and found out that she just won a big cash prize.

“I didn't know I won. I thought I won a stack of scratchers. That's all I thought. U didn't know it was 3 million,” said Teanna. “I was just thinking that it was all not true, you know? I don't even know what to think still. But we slept on it, it’s been 24 hours, and we still are so excited.”

Before winning big, she said her and her family were down on their luck, as the family had just moved from from Aurora to Peyton.

“Everything that was going bad, was going bad. This couldn't happened at a better time,” said her husband Martin.

“We couldn't afford our rent anymore. So we picked up our family, moved in with my mom, and my mom is sick,” said Teanna.

Teanna said she got a phone call from the Colorado Lottery and she initially thought it was a scam. But they informed her about a non-winning scratch off ticket she submitted back in October 2020.

The family then borrowed $30 dollars for gas money to make the drive to Pueblo, cashing in on a $3 million win.

“One of my dreams always was to have a ranch with horses and a couple of farm animals,” said Teanna.

Teanna says she also wants to help others and use the prize money to take her family on a vacation.

“They've been wanting to go to Disney World for the longest time. So after we get calmed down a little bit, we're gonna start planning our trip to Disney World,” said Teanna.

In a statement from the Colorado Lottery, they say, “in every second chance drawing, the winner receives the top prize. Teanna is a testament to always scan your non-winning scratch-off ticket in the lottery app to be entered in the second chance drawing.”



