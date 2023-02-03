Colorado Missing Person's Day remembers more than 500 Coloradans who haven't been found

COLORADO — Tomorrow is a day to remember the hundreds of Coloradans who are missing, including a murder victim in Southern Colorado. February 4th is designated as Colorado Missing Person's day, but today, the day was honored at the State Capitol Building in Denver.

Laura Saxton founded Colorado Missing Person’s Day in 2016 in honor of her daughter Kelsie Schelling. Kelsie was reported missing in Pueblo on February 4th, 2013, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“I haven't seen her for ten years, and I haven't heard for voice for ten years, I haven’t heard her laugh or been able to hug her for ten years.” said Saxton. “I don't know how I survived that long, because it's just so unbelievable and so painful.”

Colorado Missing Person’s Day also remembers more than 500 others who have been missing in Colorado for more than a year. For the families who are still searching for answers, it’s an emotional day. Many of them wore yellow ribbons and held yellow flowers, the color to raise awareness.

“I want this to be a day where we can all come together, and hopefully feel the love of one another, and the support, and to know that we're not alone,” said Saxton.

As years have gone by, family and friends of missing loved ones, haven’t forgotten. Today, they also joined the state lawmakers in the Senate and House in their chambers, holding photos of their loved ones, as state lawmakers read a proclamation.

A prayer and reading of 549 names also happened outside of the capitol building. One of the names read, was Clinton Sutton. His mom, Victoria Jamerson of Colorado Springs, hasn't seen or heard from her son since November 2014.

“We miss him greatly. It's hard, and it doesn't get easier. It's been 8 years,” said Jamerson, who eight years later, is still holding on to hope. “I believe he's alive and somewhere he's out there though, and he's going to come home one day.”

Colorado Missing Person's Day is a day Jamerson supports every year alongside many others who’ve been through a similar experience.

“Here, I feel the support because we're going through the same thing,” said Jameson.

Many families however, are still searching for answers. The convicted murderer of Kelsie was found guilty in March 2021. While Kelsie's family has gotten justice, they haven't found Kelsie's remains.

“If we were able to bring her remains home and give here a proper burial, I think that would help me to a certain degree, have some peace that way, but not having her back and not knowing where she is, is just torture,” said Saxton.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations has also posted a list on their website of all the missing people in the state, and on their website, they're also sharing some of their photos.

