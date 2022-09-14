Colorado minimum wage increase announced this week

DENVER — Governor Polis announced recently this week an increase to minimum wage from $12.56 to $13.65 starting January 1st, 2023.

“We are building a strong economy that works for all Coloradans,” said Gov. Polis. “This new minimum wage of $13.65 builds upon our work to save Coloradans money, reduce the cost of everyday items, and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”

The 8.68% increase is a part of the voter-approved mandate in the Colorado Constitution annually adjusting due to inflation.

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates and issues the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan Consumer Price Index which adjusted the minimum wage.

The Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS) makes issuings on minimum wage adjustments part of its annual wage law rulemaking process and notifies employers and employees to help plan their finances.

