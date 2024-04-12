Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado March For Life Happening Today In Denver

See What All Is Planned For Today
The Colorado March For Life In Denver
Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 08:44:21-04

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado March for Life is set to begin at our state's capitol on 4/12/24. There's a pre-rally concert at 10:00 a.m. then a rally at 11:00 a.m. with the march starting a noon. The march is being hosted by March for Life and Pro-Life Colorado. They hope to "empower women to choose life, and to defend the dignity of the unborn."

Graphic of the Colorado state capitol with the text "colorado march for life" in red/purple with the background being black and white. The date is at the top.

Registration is not required for the event, and the organizers are encouraging folks to get creative and bring their own signs. March For Life has fifteen other state marches across the United States, all happening over the course of several months. The group plans on hosting this event every year now.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App