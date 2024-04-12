Colorado March For Life Happening Today In Denver

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado March for Life is set to begin at our state's capitol on 4/12/24. There's a pre-rally concert at 10:00 a.m. then a rally at 11:00 a.m. with the march starting a noon. The march is being hosted by March for Life and Pro-Life Colorado. They hope to "empower women to choose life, and to defend the dignity of the unborn."

Registration is not required for the event, and the organizers are encouraging folks to get creative and bring their own signs. March For Life has fifteen other state marches across the United States, all happening over the course of several months. The group plans on hosting this event every year now.

