Colorado man shot in face during road rage incident

PUEBLO, CO — On Saturday, July 23 Pueblo Police responded to a potential road rage incident at I-25 and U.S. Highway 50 West in North Pueblo.

Police were responding to a shooting that had just occurred and were able to locate a man shot in the face during the incident. The man was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and has not been identified. An update on his condition has not been provided.

Officers were informed that a white Cadillac Escalade was involved in the shooting and are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking for any information related to the shooting or the white Cadillac Escalade that was involved.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Sergeant Chris Flores at (719) 553-2936.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

