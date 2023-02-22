Colorado man facing life in prison following a guilty verdict for the murder of a foster child

PUEBLO, CO — A Colorado man is facing life in prison after a guilty verdict was determined by a Pueblo County Court Tuesday.

38-year-old Ramondo Jones was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 in a position of trust.

Jones is guilty of murdering a foster child in his care in 2020. The child was 15-month-old Aiden Seeley.

In 2020, PCSO said deputies responded to a home in Pueblo West on September 16th, 2020 on a report of an unresponsive child. He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a facility in Colorado Springs. He would later die on September 18, 2020.

The verdict comes following a three-week trial. Jones was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

____

