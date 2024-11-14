Colorado Lotto+ sold winning ticket to resident of La Veta

LA VETA — One resident of La Veta won the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot on Wednesday night. The winning numbers from November 13 were 1-7-12-19-27-32.

The small town has a population of 878, and the winning ticket was sold at Charlie's Market at 214 S. Main St.

The winning jackpot was priced at $2.6 million, but the winner can choose to take a cash lump sum of $1.3 million.

Recent jackpot wins include:



July 31: $5.7 million in Aspen

August 3: $1.1 million in Thornton

August 17: $1.5 million in Carbondale

October 5: $3.1 million in Littleton

The odds of winning a prize in the Colorado Lotto+ drawings are one in 30, but the jackpot odds are one in 3.84 million.

The record jackpot of $27 million was won in 1992, with the second biggest jackpot won in 2022 of $25 million.





