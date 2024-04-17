Colorado LEAP Application Deadline Approaching

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The weather may be warming up now, but it will get colder again before we know it. Will you need help with your heating bill when it starts to snow again? If so, there is a resource called LEAP, or the “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.” Qualified people can get anywhere from two hundred to one thousand dollars over the winter months.

To qualify, there must be a permanent legal resident living in the house. That household income must be up to 60% of the state median income level. That comes out to about $71,000 annually for a family of four. Applications are due by April 30th to get assistance for the 2024-2025 winter season.

To apply for LEAP, Coloradans can call Pikes Peak United Way at 211, or visit the LEAP website. If you miss the deadline or don’t qualify, Danielle Nieves with Colorado Springs Utilities says there are other options. “As we see the deadline approaching for LEAP, we also have a program called Project COPE here in Colorado Springs, specific to Colorado Springs Utilities customers. It’s a great program, it’s not income-based, and available year-round. So to apply for that you also call Pikes Peak United Way at 211.”

