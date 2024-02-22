Colorado lawmakers vote to introduce bill to regulate funeral homes after 190 decaying bodies found

DENVER (AP) — Colorado state lawmakers have voted to introduce a bill to better regulate the funeral home industry.

The vote comes on the heels of nearly 200 decomposing bodies found in a funeral home in southern Colorado.

Covering Colorado State recommends Colorado legislators regulate funeral directors Colette Bordelon

The proposal, which will be formally introduced in the coming weeks, would require routine inspections of funeral homes and give regulators greater enforcement authority.

Colorado's funeral home regulations are some of the weakest in the nation. This bill is aimed at bringing them on par with nearly every other state.