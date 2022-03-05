Colorado lawmakers take aim at abortion rights

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado lawmakers are taking aim at abortion rights as the Supreme Court considers the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

As it stands, the state has no limits on when an abortion can happen during pregnancy.

"This is an issue that has been going on for years in our country, and I think it's all coming to a head, especially with the pending Supreme Court Decision," said Dave Williams (R) Colorado Springs.

He's been working on creating more protections for unborn children in the state.

"The Supreme Court does not get to legislate from the bench, they don't get to make laws according to our system of government," said Williams. "For many Americans and many Coloradans, there is no difference between inside the womb and outside of the womb. Often times we'll talk about anyone pro-choice has already been born. If we truly care about bodily autonomy and truly want to make sure people have control over their medical decisions then you do have to account for those children who are in the room but have no voice," said Williams.

He is among a handful of Republicans who introduced abortion-limiting bills that all failed in the democrat-controlled legislature. Some of the measures included banning abortions, allowing legal action against abortion patients and providers, and establishing a registry of abortion-receiving patients.

"It was definitely a setback for us but as with any major movement, it's never going to be done overnight. We plan on bringing up those bills again next session," said Williams.

In the meantime, Democrats have introduced HB 22-1279 also known as the Reproductive Health Equity Act.

“Reproductive rights are under attack at the Supreme Court and here in Colorado from GOP politicians who have attempted time and time again to take away women’s right to an abortion,” said Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Denver. “We have seen the dystopian version of our post Roe world with bills brought before the legislature this session to ban abortion. It’s clear that Coloradans strongly support abortion rights, and this session, we are going to pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act to ensure Colorado’s laws protect access to abortion and fundamental reproductive rights.”

“Right now, reproductive rights are under attack across the country, and if Roe v. Wade is overturned, there is no Colorado law in place that would protect the fundamental right to abortion,” said Sen. Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “With the Reproductive Health Equity Act, we will be able to preserve abortion access in our state, ensuring that every Coloradan is guaranteed their right to reproductive freedom and can make their own decisions about their life and their future.”

Following the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade, Democrats say now is the time to take action.

“Colorado is going to lead the way to protect access to abortion,” said House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo. “We won’t let the Supreme Court or extreme politicians threaten a woman’s right to an abortion in Colorado. Coloradans must be able to make their own decisions about what’s best for themselves and their families, not the government. The Reproductive Health Equity Act will protect reproductive rights and ensure women in Colorado have the access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care.”

Republicans don't plan on backing down in this fight for abortion rights.

"I and other pro-lifers will be on the front lines, fighting to defeat it," said Williams.

The bill’s first committee hearing is set for next Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. in the House Health and Insurance Committee.

