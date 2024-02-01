Colorado lawmakers introduce bill that would provide free transit for Colorado youth

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado lawmakers have introduced a bill for consideration that seeks to promote and increase the use of Colorado's public transit options.

Senate Bill 24-032 has four main agenda points, which are to establish the Transportation Legislation Review Committee to produce a proposal for a statewide transit pass, make changes to the ozone season transit grant program, establish a youth fare-free transit grant program, and finally, an income tax credit for the purchase of a transit pass.

Section one of SB 24-032 would establish a Transportation Legislation Review Committee that will be tasked to produce a proposal for a statewide transit pass. The committee will be expected to present this proposal to the Colorado General Assembly no later than July of 2026.

According to the state, the 15-member committee will be comprised of various members of transit agencies from across Colorado, a representative with passenger rail systems, a representative of an organization with a statewide perspective regarding transportation, and two representatives of the Department of Transportation, one who is knowledgeable about the department's inter-city regional bus service and one who is knowledgeable about innovative mobility.

The Ozone Season Free Transit Grant Program was established to increase the usage of public transport and reduce driving during the ozone season. Transit agencies across the state including Mountain Metro Transportation and Pueblo Transit participated in the program and provided free rides during August of previous years.

Section two of the bill seeks to make changes to the program. These include, relocating the ozone grant program to be under the Colorado Department of Transportation, ensuring that rides that are provided during ozone season transit are not paid for with the free youth fair transit grant funds, and establish the program permanently by allowing for the treasurer to transfer $7 million to the program each year in July.

The bill is sponsored by Senators Kevin Priola, of District 13, and Sonya Jaquez Lewis, of District 17, and House Representative Stephanie Vigil, of District 16. It seeks to establish a new grant program that would allow Coloradans ages 19 and younger to ride free year-round to regional transportation districts and transit associations.

Participating transit associations would be required to apply for grant funding with the Colorado Department of Transportation. Each transportation authority would then be required to document how the funds were used and submit a summary of that information to CDOT. The bill, should it pass would establish this program permanently, requiring the state treasurer to transfer $7 million from the general fund each July.

Section four of SB 24-032, would establish an income tax credit for Colorado taxpayers in an amount equal to 30% of the amount spent by the taxpayer to purchase one or more transit passes for use by the taxpayer during the income tax year for which the credit is claimed.

To claim the credit one would have to include a credit certificate issued by the specific transportation department to attach to their income tax return filed with the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Currently, the bill has been introduced and is scheduled for a hearing Monday, February 5th with the Transportation & Energy Committee.

