Colorado Lawmakers Find Common Ground And React To President Biden's Address On The Trump Attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We wanted to hear from Colorado lawmakers on their thoughts after President Biden gave a rare address, condemning the attack on Former President Donald Trump.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers we talked to agree with President Biden's message. He began his speech by saying it's time to "Lower the temperature" in politics and to remember that despite disagreements, "we are not enemies."

The chair of the Colorado Democratic party, Shad Murib agrees with the president. So does State Representative Ryan Armagost- a Republican- they both tell Scripps News in Denver that it's a scary time to hold public office, for different reasons.

Murib says "We're walking down a dangerous path but we all have the power to turn this around."

They went on to add they hope that in this moment, while the country, is at a standstill, there's the chance to come together.

Armagost says "Everything that he did and said was necessary. And talking about unity, talking about coming together, and without pointing blame to party, you know, partisanship or anything else, I think that was a good way of handling the situation,"

As far as the reaction from here springs, I went to Acacia Park and talked with you, the community, about the attack.The vibe there was that this attack was horrible, regardless of your political orientation.

