Colorado law guarantees right to an abortion, but overturning Roe V Wade could still have impact

COLORADO — Thanks to a new Colorado Law, overturning Roe V Wade would not impact people in the state seeking an abortion, but it could impact the wait list to get one.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountain saw an influx of people coming to them from out of state when Texas passed a restrictive law, banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

"When a person does not want to. be pregnant for whatever reason , when that just becomes a devastating aspect in their life, they will go through whatever means they can to be able to seek abortion care," says Adrienne Mansanares, CEO of PPRM.

Mansanares expects the same thing to happen is Roe V Wade is overturned, because states will once again hold the power to determine their own restrictions when it comes to abortion.

"For women who have the financial means, I think we're going to see those patients able to get the care. Instead black, indigenous, patients of color, low income people, people living in rural areas who may not be able to access the resources... are again... condemned into poverty," says Mansanares.

In early April, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law protects someone's right to an abortion, even if Roe V Wade is overturned.

However Focus on the Family, a faith-based organization in Colorado Springs believes in having more restrictive laws when it comes to abortion.

"Our prayer is tha,t when it goes back to the states, the states will follow... what Texas has done, Oklahoma, the abortion bans... We really feel like that is a way for us to continue to protect women, protect children," says Robyn Chambers with Focus on the Family.

The leaked documents have many across the country wondering how they were leaked in the first place. An investigation into the leak has been launched by the United States Department of Justice, but Josh Dunn, a UCCS Political Science Professor, believes the security breach will have lasting impacts in the halls of the Supreme Court.

"It does appear that the most likely source of a leak would be a clerk... So it's going to take a while I think for the court to rebuild trust among its own members."

