Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado law aims to help enroll more Native Americans in college

items.[0].videoTitle
Native Americans from across the United States can now pay in-state tuition in Colorado, as the state tries to help bring the number of Native Americans in college up.
NATIVE AMERICAN SCHOLARSHIPS
Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:42:43-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new law allows Native American students across the U.S., to pay in-state college tuition in Colorado. Advocates hope to spread this policy, and increase Native American students in higher education.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, Undergraduate college enrollment was down 5.9% in the spring from a year ago. For Native American students, the drop was 13%, the largest decline among racial and ethnic groups.

In Colorado, Native American students accounted for 0.89% of the total college population in 2019, down from 1.2% In 2010, according to the CDHE. Here's why Senate Bill 29 matters. According to the Post-secondary National Policy Institute, as of 2020, only 19 percent of Native Americans age 18 to 24 were enrolled in college. According to the Census Bureau, only 14.5 percent of the Indigenous population have earned a Bachelor's degree or higher – which is why advocates have been calling for change.

Under the new law, about 200 Native American students enrolled in colleges in Colorado would see their annual tuition slashed, by about $15,000.

For more information on scholarships and resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards