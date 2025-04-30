Colorado law agency cracks down on expired tags, issuing hundreds of violations

COLORADO SPRINGS — We have some new information about a recent crackdown by the Colorado Springs Police Department that was focused on expired car registrations.

Last week, April 20th-26th, officers spent time looking for cars that didn't have registration or had expired tags. Police say they are hearing from people in our community who are fed up with people not paying their dues.

We reached out to the police for the results. In just one week, CSPD issued 409 citations for registration violations or license plates.

66 citations for expired driver's license violations, and 25 vehicles were impounded because their plates had expired for more than one year.

During their last surge enforcement in September of 2024, CSPD issued 351 citations for registration violations.

These numbers are just for CSPD; other agencies also participated. Those numbers will be available later this week.

