Colorado launches auction of 22 cannabis-themed license plates

Colorado has launched an auction of the rights to 22 different official state license plate configurations that have cannabis-themed phrases.

Some of the phrases include 420, HASH, EDIBLE, THC, and CBD.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and will fund grants for disability application assistance along with new and innovative programs to increase the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.

“For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, innovative and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical projects and programs in our disability community” said Governor Jared Polis.

The 2021 auction featured the "TEGRIDY" license plate, one of the highest to be bid on. Gov. Polis gave the creators of South Park a ceremonial "TEGRIDY" in honor of the show's anniversary.

“Last year’s cannabis-themed license plate auction raised over $45,000, which supported Colorado’s disability community. This is a fantastic opportunity to provide grant funding to not-for-profit and for-profit organizations that serve people with disabilities. I’m thrilled to continue to support the efforts of the Colorado Disability Funding Committee,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

People are bidding on the right to own the use of the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate or to have the ability to purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive rights to use the configuration on their Colorado license plates at a later date.

The buyer has the right to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future.

The individual is responsible for standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee and any additional fees for a designer background.

“The CDFC grant gave Family Voices CO the opportunity to create a pilot serving 12 children experiencing deaf blindness to access their community! This program is the first of its kind in CO, providing Intervener services, outside of the school day,” said 2021 grant recipient Family Voices CO director Christy Blakely.

The Governor reminds the public that it's never a good idea to mix driving and cannabis as a DUI can cost more than $13,500 and include jail time, loss of license and more.

Bidding takes place online and remains open until 4:20 p.m. MT on April 20, 2022.

