Colorado King Soopers employees to begin two-week strike on Thursday

COLORADO — King Soopers employees in Colorado will be heading to the picket lines.

According to a news release from United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), Local 7 the strike which is planned for two weeks will be beginning Thursday, February 6 at 5:00 a.m.

The strike encompasses around 10,000 unionized employees from 77 stores across Colorado including; Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties as well as stores in Boulder and Louisville. The release did not mention if El Paso County Stores and Pueblo County stores would be participating on Thursday as well.

Watch What King Soopers In Colorado Springs Have Local 7 Union Members

The members are participating in an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike, among the things the union claims have occurred are illegal interrogation of union members about bargaining, surveilling members in ongoing discussion with union staff, illegal discipline against union members for wearing union clothing, and other gear, and insisting on gutting $8 million in retiree health benefit funds to pay for wage increases for active workers.

“This strike is about holding one of the largest corporations in America accountable when they break the law and cause harm to workers and our customers. We are holding this strike for a two-week period to allow everyone to understand our concerns, and give the employer time to right their wrong," said UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova.

King Soopers on Friday released a statement after contract negotiations ongoing since October came to a halt with no deal. Disappointed in UFCW Local 7 decision to authorize a strike was premature after the company's Last, Best, and Final Offer was presented to the union on January 16.

"While we respect our associates' rights to participate in a work stoppage, any associate who chooses to continue to work is welcome,” said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers. “We believe our associates would be better served if the Union worked with us to reach an agreement that would not risk leaving our associates without a paycheck. We remain open to continuing to meet with the Union to reach a resolution.”

We will continue to follow the strike if it plays out in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. I have reached out to UFCW Local 7 to learn more about if Pueblo and Colorado Springs workers will be involved when the strikes begin Thursday. This article will be updated once I hear back.

Watch Local Reaction To Possible King Soopers Strike. Will You Cross The Picket Line?

