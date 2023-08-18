Colorado K-12 students close to reaching pre-pandemic test scores, recovering from lost learning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Education released its annual report on test scores in math, English and science (CMAS) Thursday. The report showed students K-12 improved from last year, but are not quite reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Some students in School District 20 are doing better in math than in 2019.

"We saw a great growth in math this year based on CMAS and that was really exciting to see, especially with our fifth grade," said Discovery canyon Campus Elementary principal Stephen Scott.

Scott said they have added extra lessons and teacher planning sessions since the pandemic.

Those test scores are recovering more slowly for others in the state, according to the state's report.

"What we are seeing is an influx, and increase in students ages 7 to 10 with reading problems," said LearningRx director of training Teri Miller.

Miller doubles as a tutor. She said those kids were in preschool to second grade during the pandemic, so they likely didn't get the basic learning skills needed.

She said this can make 'catching up' an even harder, longer process.

"I really really think we are going to see a cohort of kids in that age group, they're going to be in middle school. . . high school and we're going to see that reading problem continue on," said Miller.

Parents can help their kids catch up by reading said Miller.

"Make reading and language a standard instead of somethings that a chore to kids," said Miller.

