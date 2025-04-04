Colorado joins eighteen states in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration's election executive order

COLORADO — In a flurry of back-and-forth lawsuits between the Trump Administration and several states, Colorado has become the 19th state in a lawsuit against President Trump's latest executive order over elections.

The order, titled Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections, was signed on March 25, 2025, to "protect the integrity of American elections."

In part, the executive order declares that states must;



Require proof of U.S. Citizenship on all voter registration forms

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Social Security Administration, and Department of State must allow states access to federal databases to verify citizenship

States must prioritize non-citizen voting prosecution

Reject ballots that are received after Election Day

The order threatens to pull federal funding for any state that doesn't adhere to the new rules.

On April 3, Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a lawsuit suing "President Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the federal Election Assistance Commission, and other Trump administration officials."

The lawsuit claims that the President doesn't have unilateral power to "rewrite state election laws by decree" or the power to change the rules created for elections by Congress.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has also released a statement in support of this decision from Weiser.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Candace Rivera sent out a notice stating that "priorities outlined in the Executive Order are already well-established practices in Colorado," including ballot deadlines, paper ballots, non-citizen voting prosecution, and in-person voting.

The following states have also joined this lawsuit:



Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin





