Colorado is seeing auto thefts on the rise

COLORADO — Colorado is starting to see more stolen cars. According to a recent study done by the Common Sense Institute, Colorado ranked no. 1 for the state with the most auto thefts last year.

The same report shows the rate of auto thefts increased 17 percent in just the first half of this year. Pueblo is the 9th worst city for car thefts in the state.

Car thefts are on the rise in Colorado, but not without other crime trends.

“These people are violent. They are shooting officers. They are shooting other people. They are involved in a lot of other criminal activity,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

Douglas County sheriff, Tony Spurlock feels passionate about the auto thefts we are seeing in the state.

“Theft, burglary, and then drug related. We are seeing people that are involved with weapons as well in these auto thefts,” said Spurlock.

But he says it’s hard for police to hold criminals accountable because of PR bonds.

“We have the opportunity. We need the district attorneys behind us saying they are going to prosecute these cases. We’ve got to find ways to stop PR bonding every person who steals a car,” said Spurlock.

The Colorado Judicial Branch defines a PR bond as “a signature bond that involves no money or property as long as the defendant appears at all future court dates.”

Arrests have not been able to keep up with the number of auto thefts we are seeing.

Spurlock says personal responsibility needs to be a part of the solution. It’s common sense, but it works.

“Take your valuables out of the car. Make sure your car is locked and then when you see something suspicious call your local law enforcement because they’re out prowling at nighttime in groups of people, stealing cars,” said Spurlock.

The sheriff has advice for those who have been victimized.

“I would also urge anyone who is a victim of an auto theft to contact their district attorney and demand prosecution of auto thefts,” said Spurlock.

Colorado Springs is the 38th worst city for auto thefts.

Spurlock says if you have been a victim of a motor vehicle theft, you should call your district attorney and demand prosecution.

