Colorado is now ranked as the third worst state for road rage, a big problem in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is now ranked as the third worst state for road rage, according to a recent survey of 5,000 drivers from Forbes Advisor. We're behind Utah in first place and Missouri in second.

In Colorado, 25% said they know someone who's been injured in a road rage incident and 14% say they've been followed by another driver who got out of their car to fight with them.

News5's Caroline Peters spoke with some local residents who say they can relate.

“He completely cut me off and I had to break really hard. I got up next to him and I said, “You are the worst driver,” said Portland Wright, a local resident.

Portland Wright says she is tired of how people are driving around Colorado Springs.

Honking, tailgating, braking, cutting another driver off. Otherwise known as road rage.

“I think I’ve had it against me. You know, like “What are you doing driving so slow?” Well, I’m driving the speed limit. I’m doing what it says to do,” said Wright.

And she isn't the only person who thinks people need to be more courteous on the road.

“A lot of these people don’t pay attention to the turn signals. You know, wow. And I’m looking. They’re just not paying attention,” said Henry Sandberg, a local resident.

Colorado Springs Police say aggressive driving is a big problem in El Paso County.

“People are driving too fast, people are not courteous in the way they drive, they change lanes without using directionals, they cut people off. That turns into road rage where people get into fights, they throw things at each other, or they pull a gun out and they shoot each other,” said Robert Tornabene, Colorado Springs Police Public Information Officer.

Police say you should call 9-1-1 if you feel threatened on the road. It’s also best to stay inside your car.

“Keep your windows rolled up. Don’t engage them, don’t talk to them. The worst thing you want to do is get into a back-and-forth with someone. That just sets them off and they’re going to become more violent,” said Tornabene.

Police look for cameras and surveillance pictures to solve road rage crimes. The penalty for road rage could be as simple as criminal mischief if you damage something, or it could be as bad as a homicide conviction. They really need people to be more patient. Slow down, it could save lives.

