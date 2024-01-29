COLORADO — Colorado is bringing a whole new definition to the term “French Connection.”

Tuesday is National Croissant Day, and to celebrate the day, Traveling Paris, a specialist in French culture, compiled the 100 best croissant cities in the United States.

Colorado excelled in the review, ringing in five cities, with Denver ranked as high as 17.

Joining Denver in the fun are Aurora (35), Colorado Springs (51), Arvada (74), and Centennial (95).

You might be wondering, what determines a good croissant city? What are the requirements?

Traveling Paris took into account several factors, out of the 300 largest cities in the U.S., three qualifications must be taken into consideration, availability of croissants, popularity, and quality of croissants.

After gathering data and opinions, the scores were accumulated and calculated on a scale from 1 to 100.

Denver, the highest-ranked Colorado city, had a score of 75.9, which was good for 17th best.

However, Denver was ranked with the second best quality of croissants meaning the result was hampered by availability and popularity, but the taste was second to only one.

In celebration of National Croissant Day, and the great croissant makers of Colorado, go find that perfect croissant for you.

____

