Colorado helitack crews utilize new training in high-altitude rescue over the weekend

CUSTER COUNTY, CO — A high mountain rescue from over the weekend shows the value of the fire helitack crews working in collaboration with search and rescue teams.

News5 recently showed you the hover step training happening at the helitack base in Cañon City that included Custer County Search & Rescue.

The purpose is to get in and out of a helicopter where there's no place to land. Just over a week later the two crews teamed up to help a hiker who was injured and in trouble on a mountain slope above 12,000 feet.

This video from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control shows a chopper flying into the Humboldt Peak Area of Custer County to aid with a high-altitude rescue.

