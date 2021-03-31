Colorado Healing Fund receives millions in donations for people impacted by King Soopers shooting

DENVER — Thousands of people have donated more than $1 million to help support survivors, families and the Boulder community after the King Soopers shooting.

The Colorado Healing Fund was activated last week to help those in need. Since then, more than 12,000 individuals donated more than $1.32 million in total. This is on top of a $1 million commitment from King Soopers, which is also accepting in-store donations through April, as well as more than $400,000 in donations and fundraising from dozens of corporate and foundations donors, including:

Instacart

Whole Foods Marketplace

Crocs

AT&T

Altra Running x Jack Rabbit

The John Legere Family Foundation

Thrivent Choice

Shake Shack

SunCor Energy

Synergy Family Foundation

El Pomar Foundation

Wells Fargo

Comcast

Denver7

Bobo’s Baked Goods

Kroenke Sports

The Melting Pot

And many more

“We hope to help relieve the financial pressure on victims’ families so they can focus on planning final tributes, telling their loved ones’ stories and celebrating their lives," said Colorado Healing Fund Board Chair Cynthia Coffman. "In the coming days, the Colorado Healing Fund will announce more disbursements to assist organizations and agencies working on the ground in the Boulder community. We are holding each of you in our hearts.”

So far, the Colorado Healing Fund has completed an initial distribution of $415,000.00 that will go to the surviving families of the 10 victims to support their immediate needs. Also included in the first distribution are emergency funds to fifteen survivors who were directly impacted in the shooting and up to $40,000 in travel funds and other necessities for loved ones of victims to travel to Colorado.

Additional distributions will be made based on collections and assessment of the needs of those directly affected, including meeting unmet travel expenses for family attending funerals and memorial services.

A text-to-give campaign has also been set up with AT&T. You can continue to text COLORADO to 20222 to make a $20 donation. Donations can also be made to the Colorado Healing Fund here.

