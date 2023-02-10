Colorado Healing Fund announces $1.3 million distribution to Club Q victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Healing Fund announced Friday they distributed $1.3 million to the victims of the Club Q Shooting.

To date, the Colorado Healing Fund has reported collecting around $2.2 million, and in all has distributed more than $1.9 million in total to support the victims. The funds have been distributed through the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA).

“We have strategically paced our distributions to ensure the funds make the greatest difference in victims’ lives. Time is taken to thoughtfully balance short and long-term needs based on what experience tells us to expect throughout the trauma of criminal proceedings and annual memorials.”, says Cynthia Coffman, chair of the Colorado Healing Fund and former Colorado Attorney General.

According to the Colorado Healing Fund, every verified victim of the Club Q tragedy should have received some form of support from CHF. They ask you please contact your victim advocate immediately if you have not received support or reach out to CHF by calling (720)-235-8638.

Additional funding details included in a release from the Colorado Healing Fund:

$2,200,000 – Approximate amount of donations collected for victims to date.

$623,500 – Amount of donations previously distributed to victims prior to today.

$1,300,000 – Additional funds that CHF is distributing today to victims.

$1,923,500 – Total amount of donations that CHF has now distributed to victims.

$300,000 – Amount of donations collected that CHF is holding in reserve to address the intermediate and long-term needs of victims.

100% – Amount of funds collected for victims of the Club Q shooting that CHF will distribute to support the victims’ families, survivors, and those immediately impacted (thanks to our generous underwriters who wish to remain anonymous).

If you'd like to donate, you can do so on the Colorado Healing Fund's website.

