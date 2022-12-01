Colorado Healing Fund addresses distribution questions

The Colorado Healing Fund, a charity organization created to support victims of mass shootings, held a virtual news conference Thursday to address reporter questions about the distribution of funds collected in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Board president Cynthia Coffman, board member Steven Siegel, and executive director Jordan Finegan participated in the virtual meeting.

Over the weekend, victims and survivors from the Las Vegas and Orlando mass shootings held a news conference in Colorado Springs, calling on charities raising money for Club Q to give 100% of donations to the victims.

Coffman told News5 on Monday that the organization the Colorado Healing Fund is working to eliminate its administration fee after they have met operating costs for the 2022 year.

