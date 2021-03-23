Colorado Healing Fund activated in wake of Boulder shooting

Right now, the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated after Monday's mass shooting in Boulder that claimed 10 lives.

The fund provides the safest way for people to donate and makes sure that the funds go to the victims and their families.

You can donate online by visiting coloradohealingfund.org and donating through Colorado Gives.

Checks and in-person donations are also accepted at Colorado-based First Bank locations. Make the check payable to Colorado Healing Fund.

The fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2018 by a group of victim advocates and community leaders. The organization partners with the Colorado Crisis Education Network, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Initial funding was provided by the Colorado Attorney General's office upon the creation of the non-profit.

