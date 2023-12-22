Colorado grocery stores will do away with plastic bags starting Jan. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Shoppers will no longer be able to get any plastic bags at grocery stores across Colorado starting Jan. 1.

It's part of a law that was passedback in 2021 aimed to stop the use of single-use plastic bags in stores and retail food establishments in the state. At the beginning of 2023, Colorado placed a 10-cent fee on all plastic bags in stores with more than three locations.

On Jan. 1, 2024 shoppers will have the option to purchase a paper bag for 10 cents or bring their reusable bag to stores. The act also prohibits retail food establishments from giving customers expanded polystyrene products for use as a container for ready-to-eat food starting in the new year.

The bag fees will continue to be waived for customers enrolled in federal or state food assistance programs.

The law says 60% of the bag fees will go to the municipality or county within which the store is located. The government entity can use the revenue toward recycling, composting, or other waste diversion programs or use it to pay for its administrative and enforcement costs. The remaining 40% of the bag fee revenue is for stores to keep.

