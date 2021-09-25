Colorado Grain Chain Road Show at Pueblo Chile Fest

PUEBLO — The Colorado Grain Chain, a nonprofit that focuses on healthy farming techniques, paired up with the Pueblo Food Project for a two day roadshow at the Chile Festival.

The two organizations offered hands on education with tortilla demonstrations.

"It's important to recognize the diversity of these grains and realize there is nutritional qualities, there is community qualities, there is culture and tradition connected to these grains," said Nanna Meyer, Associate Professor at UCCS.

The awareness comes after a recent study by the Colorado Grain Chain where they found that grains are left out of sustainable sourcing and farming discussions, even though it's a popular portion of what consumers eat.

"We eat rice with blind eyes, we eat our white bread with blind eyes, we don't know enough," said Meyer.

If you are interested in learning more about grain utilization and baking bread, the roadshow will take place on Sunday.

"You can learn all of the different ways you can utilize grains in the all the traditional practices like hand thrashing and cooking in the clay ovens."

