Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Senator Michael Bennet respond to Zelenskyy's meeting with President Trump

COLORADO — On Friday, February 28, millions of Americans watched live as President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met at the Oval Office to discuss future peace agreements.

The meeting was for both presidents to discuss a peace deal that would give the United States access to a percentage of precious minerals found in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy also wanted 'security guarantees' for his country if the two agreed.

The meeting quickly became tense when President Zelenskyy began discussing Russia's role as an aggressor in Ukrainian history, prompting the two to have a heated exchange.

The meeting ended abruptly, and President Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House, according to Scripps News.

Following the meeting, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Senator Michael Bennet released their statements on the exchange between the two leaders. Their full statements can be read below.

Governor Polis's statement:

“In Colorado, we support freedom and we will not cater to a brutal Russian dictator who is no friend to America, our interests or future. Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion of their country is critical for their freedom, the future of the Ukrainian people and important for American global safety and national security. America plays a crucial role in supporting our international allies and protecting democracy abroad, Colorado continues to stand with Ukraine.” Governor Jared Polis

In addition to his statement, Governor Polis has directed the state to "cut off all diplomatic and financial connections with Russia and Russian-owned businesses."

Senator Bennet's statement:

“As I said last week on the Senate floor, the American people have been extremely generous in our support of Ukraine."



“It’s also equally true that the Ukrainian people have earned a debt of gratitude from the entire free world – including the United States. Their courage, our weapons, and the weapons of our allies have held Putin’s army at the gates of Europe."



“In defense of their country, democracy, and the West, Ukraine has also paid a terrible human toll – 43,000 deaths and another 370,000 casualties. In cemeteries across Ukraine, which I have visited, fresh graves, piled with dirt and flowers, testify to their sacrifice."



“Every time President Trump opens his mouth, including with his lack of self-control in the Oval Office today, he weakens Ukraine’s bargaining position, and ours, and makes the world more dangerous."



“As I said on the Senate floor last week, rolling over to Putin will embolden other dictators around the world – especially Xi Jinping of China."



“Anyone concerned about Beijing’s potential takeover over Taiwan knows that there is no better test of how the free world will respond to Xi’s potential invasion than how we respond to Putin’s."



“One wonders how the Cold War would’ve turned out if Eisenhower, Reagan, and Bush were more concerned about people kissing their ring than our strategic position. (And for the record, every time I’ve sat down with President Zelensky, he has begun and ended our meetings by thanking the American people for our support. He has thanked the U.S., President Trump, and former President Joe Biden in public an enumerable number of times.)"



“It’s also worth remembering that while this Oval Office travesty was being broadcast across the entire world, in the United States, the richest country in the world, more than 140 people in Texas have been diagnosed with measles, and 20 have been hospitalized. One child has already died – the first measles death in the U.S. in a decade."



“This is incompetence across the board. And it is American people, along with our allies and partners, who will pay the price.” Colorado Senator Michael Bennet





