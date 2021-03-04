Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is engaged to partner Marlon Reis

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, waves to the crowd, accompanied by his partner, Marlon Reis, after Polis took the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony in Denver. A newspaper in Colorado said Thursday, March 4, 2021, that Polis proposed to his longtime partner and First Gentleman Marlon Reis in December after 17 years together. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool, File)
Governor Partner Engagement
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 17:09:35-05

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado newspaper says Democratic Gov. Jared Polis proposed to his longtime partner and First Gentleman Marlon Reis in December after 17 years together.

The Colorado Sun broke the news Thursday that the couple kept their engagement mostly private for the last three months.

Reis told The Sun the previous day in an interview that Polis proposed on Dec. 6 when Reis’ condition was deteriorating after he tested positive for COVID-19, which he has since recovered from.

Polis is the first openly gay elected governor in the U.S. The two have not yet picked a date for the wedding.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community