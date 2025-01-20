Colorado GOP applauds Governor Polis as he continues to court Trump’s good graces

DENVER — Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis has continually courted the good graces of Donald Trump and his new administration as the Republican gets ready to serve a second term in the White House.

Republicans are taking notice and commended Polis for his recent moves.

“We are grateful the Governor is able to set aside partisan differences and join with millions of Americans in celebrating the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump,” said Colorado Republican State Party Chair Dave Williams. “We hope the Governor continues to set aside the Democrats’ radical politics in the future by looking for ways to work with the incoming administration to Make America Great Again.”

On Sunday, Polis announced he would be attending President-elect Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC.

Due to the same arctic blast impacting Colorado, the ceremony was moved indoors, so it wasn’t clear if Polis would be inside the Capitol rotunda with Trump since seating is now severely limited.

“As Chair of the National Governors Association, I’m leading a national bipartisan group of America’s governors to attend the Presidential inauguration,” Polis said in the announcement.

“The relationship between states and the federal government is critical to getting things done and delivering for Americans, and I look forward to making sure that the voice of the Governors and the states is heard in Washington D.C.,” said Governor Polis.

His office didn't immediately respond to a question asking how long the governor had been planning to attend since the news was revealed less than 24 hours before the event.

And in a late Friday night announcement, Polis ordered Colorado flags to be raised from sunrise to sunset on Jan. 20 for Inauguration Day, and then lowered back to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

The timing of that announcement could be seen as what many call a “Friday Night News Dump,” when officials release information as most people head into the weekend in an effort to avoid media scrutiny or public outcry.

Polis, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, all Democrats, joined a chorus of red states ordering their flags raised to honor Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Polis offered no comment in his order. U.S. Flag Code dictates they be lowered to half-staff for 30 days after a president’s passing. Polis and other governors have said they’ll lower flags again after the inauguration until the end of the mourning period on Jan. 28.

Trump expressed displeasure on social media when it appeared all flags might be at half-staff during his inauguration.

In his Sunday announcement, Polis also said he remained focused on delivering for Coloradans. He criticized Trump’s economic plan to implement tariffs during his 2025 State of the State address.

But in that same speech, Polis said he welcomed federal agents’ support in deporting undocumented criminals and he previously praised Trump’s pick of vaccine-skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Polis’ support of RFK Jr. drew backlash from many of his own supporters.

Once again, some Democrats weren’t too enthused with Polis cozying up to Trump the past few days.

Rob Rogers, with the El Paso County Democrats, sharply criticized the order to raise the flag and the decision to attend the inauguration.

“While we respect Governor Polis’s role as Chair of the National Governors Association, we believe his decision to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration sends the wrong message,” said Rogers. “Prioritizing the ego of an authoritarian over the legacy of a man dedicated to public service seems profoundly misguided.”

The El Paso County Dems noted how the inauguration falls both on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and during the national period of mourning for President Jimmy Carter.

“These simultaneous observances highlight a stark contrast: a celebration of power versus a commemoration of selfless leadership and unwavering dedication to democracy,” the El Paso Dems said.

“True leadership requires rejecting actions that normalize extremism or undermine the principles of justice and equity. We urge Governor Polis to reflect on the weight of this moment and the message it sends to Coloradans and Americans alike.”

The statewide Colorado Democratic Party declined to comment on the matter.

Email senior reporter Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@koaa.com. Follow @brettforrestTVon X and Brett Forrest News on Facebook.

