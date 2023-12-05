Colorado Gives Day: Solid Rock Community Food Pantry asking for donations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is Colorado Gives Day. While there are many ways to give, one local food pantry is asking for donations.

Solid Rock Community Food Pantry is struggling to keep up with the demand of visitors coming in to get food. This causes the food pantry to limit how much each family can take.

It’s a young pantry, that opened its doors in 2020. Since opening its doors, the food pantry has expanded and serves a large community. The food pantry serves about 500 families a week and about 2,000 families monthly. I spoke with those at the Solid Rock Community Food Pantry. They say stocking these shelves with food is challenging. They need donations to ensure families in this community are fed.

“Being able to keep up with the food need is really hard because we’re all in need right now, so we don’t just want to give them a random box of food. We let them come and shop and pick whatever they want, but at the same time we want them to have nutritional food, food they can cook their meals with, not just random items,” said Yevgeniya Tsyganok, food service coordinator at Solid Rock Community Development Corporation.

“If we were able to get more donations, then we could give more to the community so week by week we are determining what the community is going to get to see because our food is not stretched through the month,” said Tsyganok.

Here are some items the food pantry is collecting:



Peanut butter

Canned soup

Canned fruit

Canned veggies,

Canned stew

Canned beans

Canned fish

Pasta

Hygiene products

Baby formula

Donation times:



Monday 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Tuesday 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Solid Rock Community Food Pantry3219 S. Academy Boulevard

The food pantry is also short on volunteers so if you’d like to give your time, give them a call, or stop in to sign up.

For those who need assistance, here are the hours you can stop by and grab food:

Mondays (seniors only) noon – 2 p.m.

Tuesdays 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.



____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.