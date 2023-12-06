Colorado Gives Day sees statewide efforts to help nonprofits across Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, a day in which the Colorado Gives Foundation, which is a community foundation, comes together to support more than 3,000 nonprofits across the state.

Colorado Gives Day was started back in 2010. Since then, it's raised more than $450 million to redistribute to programs helping others across Colorado.

"With the landscape the way it is, and the economy the way it is, nonprofits are really struggling to reach their budgeted amounts this year," said Heather McBroom with The Thrive Network, which is a nonprofit in Colorado Springs.

The Thrive Network is one of many nonprofits in our area that are benefiting from Colorado Gives Day. They work to teach people in the under-served southeast side of Colorado Springs how to start and run a business. They say that Colorado Gives Day came around at the right time for them.

"The funding sources are just a lot smaller, so if we're not able to get as many grants, we're really looking to increase the amount of individual donors to our organization," said McBroom.

Aside from donations, The Thrive Network is also looking for more business leaders to teach classes. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit The Thrive Network's website.

Inside Out Youth Services is another nonprofit in Colorado Springs. They are located on Wahsatch Ave. just east of Acacia Park.

"Having that support, having that safe space, it literally saves lives," said Liss Smith with Inside Out Youth Services.

Inside Out Youth Services is an LGBTQ+ affirming nonprofit. They say that most nonprofits have seen a spike in need for their services.

"This year, our participation has increased dramatically," said Smith. "We've been hosting more and more programs based on what the youth ask us to do."

Inside Out Youth Services is not just asking for donations this Colorado Gives Day, they are also asking for volunteer drivers. To learn more about the LGBTQ+ affirming nonprofit, visit the Inside Out Youth Services website.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center says many nonprofits depend on Colorado Gives Day, especially with matching opportunities many companies and foundations offer.

"Please give to a nonprofit of your choice," said Col. (R) Robert "Bob" McLaughlin with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. "It's a great state, with great veterans, and we just want to be of support."

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center's website.

All three nonprofits told me that above all, whether it be for under-served south side communities, LGBTQ+ youth, or veterans, they're all here to support the people who need it.

