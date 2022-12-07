Colorado Gives Day brings in millions for nonprofits across the state

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Gives Day was started in 2010 as a way to pool resources and encourage everyone in the state to donate to nonprofits. For many, this day and time of year are vital to their operations.

But with inflation and other factors negatively affecting the economy, many may not be able to financially contribute to their favorite causes.

"So we're seeing donations soften, and we know there are a lot of challenges in the broader economic system of the nation and particularly Colorado Springs," said Cheif Development Officer at Springs Rescue Mission Travis Williams.

Nonprofit leaders want to encourage people to discover other ways they can do good in the community. Part of that includes volunteering on top of fiscal donations.

"You know, I think it takes both. It's a left hand and a right hand. So it takes those people that are able to write that check, and it takes those people who can do that work and do that ability," said Senior Vice President of Resource Development at Pikes Peak United Way David Amess.

That concept revolves around something called the Three T's.

Donating your time through volunteering, donating treasure through monetary gifts, and using your talent to help with specialized work like accounting.

"If it's not the right time to donate, you can always help us by signing up to be a volunteer," said Public Relations Manager for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Cody Costra.

Shawna Kemppanien is the CEO of The Place, a nonprofit that helps house young people facing homelessness. She says that support this time of year helps them operate.

If you'd like to donate your time or treasure to any of the nonprofits mentioned above, you can do so by visitng the Colorado Gives website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.