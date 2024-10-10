Colorado first responders in Florida to help as Hurricane Milton makes landfall

FLORIDA — Five firefighters from Colorado Springs are in Florida right now to help out. Four are with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and one is with Fort Carson.

That's according to our news partners at The Gazette.

Officials from Fort Carson say they also sent specialists to help with search and rescue efforts.

"We have one specialist, search specialist manager assigned, one search specialist and a hazmat specialist who will all team up and be assigned accordingly by the task force lead," said Jerame Bullard, Assistant Chief of the Fort Carson Fire Department.

35 members of Colorado's Task Force One are heading to Florida.

This team is being deployed shortly after other members of the same task force went to the southeast to chip in with the recovery and rescue following Hurricane Helene. Some of those first responders arrived at Fort Blanding, which is located near Jacksonville.

Colorado's Task Force One is one of 28 FEMA Search and Rescue teams helping out.

The Gazette's Erik Young and Mackenzie Bodell contributed to this web story.

